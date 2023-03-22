Brett David Willis, 22, 510 Augusta Way No. 106, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Drake Alan Siebert, 21, 3125 Lundin Drive No. 3, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Aireon James Ellington, 21, 4519 Periwinkle Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Mark Andrew Moffett, 57, Concordia, for unlawful abuse of toxic vapors. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Jacob Wayne Kratzberg, 31, 821 Vattier St. No. 1, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
Andrew Liam Meyer, 27, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Saleena Rae Masquat, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Jacob Scott Griffith, 31, Salina, for failure to appear and failure to comply with diversion. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Buckingham in Manhattan. A 48-year-old woman reported an unknown person took her grey 2010 Dodge Charger. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Richards Drive in Manhattan. Little Apple Lanes reported an unknown man broke into a pool table and stole money. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 66-year-old man reported an unknown person took an enclosed white Doolittle Trailer containing camping gear. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $10,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Ninth Street in Ogden. A 44-year-old man reported an unknown person broke a window at a residence he owns. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.