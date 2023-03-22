ARRESTS

  • Brett David Willis, 22, 510 Augusta Way No. 106, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Drake Alan Siebert, 21, 3125 Lundin Drive No. 3, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Aireon James Ellington, 21, 4519 Periwinkle Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Mark Andrew Moffett, 57, Concordia, for unlawful abuse of toxic vapors. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Jacob Wayne Kratzberg, 31, 821 Vattier St. No. 1, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
  • Andrew Liam Meyer, 27, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Saleena Rae Masquat, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Jacob Scott Griffith, 31, Salina, for failure to appear and failure to comply with diversion. Released, no bond listed.