Dirk Travis Sparks, 51, Moberly, Missouri, for driving while suspended and no ignition interlock device. Released on $3,750 bond.
Sarah Michelle White, 18, Wamego, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Nathan Andrew Dodge, 21, Wamego, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
Melissa Sue Carson, 36, 322 Kearney St. No. 4, for probation violation and commitment for fail to pay. Released on $291.50.
Bobby Lee Pearson, 39, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
Jalen Avery White Steelman, 24, Emporia, for attempted aggravated burglary, harassment by telcom device and stalking. Confined on $35,000 bond.
Bryan Michael Sanders, 27, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 558, for domestic battery and battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Norberto Garcia Garcia, 24, 430 Osage St., for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
John Phillip Immesoete, 22, Peoria, Illinois, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Tamirat Tyrone Mills, 19, 1420 Flint Hills Place No. 3307, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
Tomas Barrera, 21, 1114 Garden Way No. A, for DUI. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Emma Lee Jackson, 19, 1720 Ranser Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Kelly Ann Ware, 44, Junction City, for driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
Ethan Russell Wilson, 28, 5124 Shadowridge Drive, for two counts of theft of property/services. Released on $7,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for attempted theft and forgery at 9 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Anderson in Manhattan. Kansas State Federal Credit Union and a 68-year-old man reported two men, ages 47 and 53, attempted to cash fraudulent checks worth approximately $4,000 at the bank.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Stone Drive in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported her car was entered overnight and a makeup kit and perfume were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported his motorcycle’s mirror and kickstand were broken. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of S. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan. AKE Safety Equipment reported a box set out for shipping on a front porch that contained 12 fire extinguishers was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,920. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.