ARRESTS

  • Dirk Travis Sparks, 51, Moberly, Missouri, for driving while suspended and no ignition interlock device. Released on $3,750 bond.
  • Sarah Michelle White, 18, Wamego, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Nathan Andrew Dodge, 21, Wamego, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Melissa Sue Carson, 36, 322 Kearney St. No. 4, for probation violation and commitment for fail to pay. Released on $291.50.
  • Bobby Lee Pearson, 39, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
  • Jalen Avery White Steelman, 24, Emporia, for attempted aggravated burglary, harassment by telcom device and stalking. Confined on $35,000 bond.
  • Bryan Michael Sanders, 27, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 558, for domestic battery and battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Norberto Garcia Garcia, 24, 430 Osage St., for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
  • John Phillip Immesoete, 22, Peoria, Illinois, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
  • Tamirat Tyrone Mills, 19, 1420 Flint Hills Place No. 3307, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Tomas Barrera, 21, 1114 Garden Way No. A, for DUI. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Emma Lee Jackson, 19, 1720 Ranser Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Kelly Ann Ware, 44, Junction City, for driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Ethan Russell Wilson, 28, 5124 Shadowridge Drive, for two counts of theft of property/services. Released on $7,500 bond.