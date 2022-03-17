ARRESTS

  • Madelyn Grace Cook, 17, 517 Stonemont Drive, for possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and taxation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Justin Alexander Ruiz Pineda, 209 Harvey Drive, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
  • Michael Shawn Herrick, 46, 2400 Casement Road, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Bailey Marie Collier, 19, 2116 Mike Place, for failure to appear. Released on $660 bond.
  • Garrett Kane Silva, 25, 1016 N Juliette Ave. No. 4, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $5,500 bond.
  • Michael Cortez, 38, 350 North Delaware Ave., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Chance Doyle Callaway, 28, Herington, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Nathaniel Henderson Wilson, 22, Junction City, for two counts of computer unlawful acts and two counts of theft by deception. Released, no bond posted.
  • Jamaal Anthony Green, 30, 3325 Valleydale Drive No. C, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported an unknown man stole a package containing medicine from her porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for giving a worthless check and theft at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Vevee Dr. in Manhattan. Ruckert Realty and Auction reported a 44-year-old man wrote them a bad check. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,980.

