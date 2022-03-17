Madelyn Grace Cook, 17, 517 Stonemont Drive, for possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and taxation. Released, no bond posted.
Justin Alexander Ruiz Pineda, 209 Harvey Drive, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
Michael Shawn Herrick, 46, 2400 Casement Road, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Bailey Marie Collier, 19, 2116 Mike Place, for failure to appear. Released on $660 bond.
Garrett Kane Silva, 25, 1016 N Juliette Ave. No. 4, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $5,500 bond.
Michael Cortez, 38, 350 North Delaware Ave., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
Chance Doyle Callaway, 28, Herington, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Nathaniel Henderson Wilson, 22, Junction City, for two counts of computer unlawful acts and two counts of theft by deception. Released, no bond posted.
Jamaal Anthony Green, 30, 3325 Valleydale Drive No. C, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported an unknown man stole a package containing medicine from her porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for giving a worthless check and theft at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Vevee Dr. in Manhattan. Ruckert Realty and Auction reported a 44-year-old man wrote them a bad check. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,980.