Kole Eric Grogg, 18, 813 Walters Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
William Robert Davies, 19, Holton, for probation violation. Released on $30,000 bond.
Malcolm Mbey De Pippa, 27, 1117 11th St. No. A., for two counts of distributing opiate, three counts of use of communication facility for drug violation, theft of property or services, and distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin/certain stimulants. Confined on $16,000 bond.
Kobi Wayne Heith Scroggin, 21, homeless, for failure to appear, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Released on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. 4th St. and Yuma St. in Manhattan. A 54-year-old woman reported an unknown man threatened her with a stick. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for rape at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 23-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man known to her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.