ARRESTS
- Gabriel Nathaniel Saber, 25, 2112 Elm Lane No. Main, for assault. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Tamelyn Michelle Turner, 59, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
- Matthew John Rutkowski, 44, 1621 Baltimore Terrace, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Kimberley Marie Negron, 22, 2210 Westchester Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Kyle Robert Preston, 20, Fort Riley, for purchase/consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
- Kegan Cole Braddock, 16, Olsburg, for DUI. Released, no bond posted.
- Aydan William Rose, 18, Chapman, purchase/consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
- Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 24, 1007 Pottawatomie Court, for probation violation. Confined on $500 bond.
- Brandon James Norries, 24, Topeka, for theft of property or services. Confined on $20,000 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
- Aydan Rose, 18, of Chapman, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 8:41 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. Kansas State Bank reported they had loaned money to a vendor which was not returned after discovering the request was possibly fraudulent. The estimated total loss is approximately $190,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow callers to remain anonymous and could qualify callers for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Twin Oaks Drive in Manhattan. The Manhattan city government reported an unknown person drove through the grass surrounding the baseball fields at Anneberg Park causing damage to the grass. The estimated total loss is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. Fox Business Systems KS Net reported their 2005 GMC Safari was vandalized with spray paint. The estimated total loss is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, criminal damage to property, and kidnapping at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man reported a 19-year-old man choked the woman, pointed a gun at her, broke the man’s car radio and the woman’s iPhone, then took the woman to a residence where he didn’t allow her to leave until the next morning.
The estimated total loss is approximately $2,600.