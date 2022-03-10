ARRESTS

  • Anthony Drew Ellis, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Diedre Jane Hogan, 32, 1021 Fremont St No. 2A, for probation violation. Confined on $40,000 bond.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Lindsey Ruffin Jr, 20, of Emporia, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10th and Ratone St.
  • Cade Schoenhofer, 22, of Lincoln, Neb., for possession of an open container in public at 10th and Thurston St.
  • Kaleb Pohl, 19, of Cozad, Neb., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10th and Kearney St.
  • Collin Koester, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1000 Ratone St.
  • Payton Anaya, 22, of Wichita, for possession of an open container in public at 10th and Thurston St.
  • Zachary Adams, 21, of Lawrence, for possession of an open container in public in the 900 block of Ratone St.
  • Coleton Oakes, 22, of Edwardsville, for possession of an open container in public at 11th and Vattier St.
  • Jordan Powell, 25, of Salina, for possession of an open container in public at 7even8ight5ive, 710 N Manhattan Ave.
  • Chance Burks, 18, of El Dorado, for possession of an open container in public at N Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Laramie St.
  • Jason Meeker, 23, of Lenexa, for possession of an open container in public in the 800 block of Bertrand St.
  • Zachary Sorell, 22, of Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public in the 1000 block N 10th St.
  • Vivian McFadden, 23, of Ottawa, for possession of an open container in public in the 500 block N 11th St.
  • Suleica Lee, 22, of Ottawa, for possession of an open container in public in the 500 block N 11th St.
  • Casey Lanoue, 22, of Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public in the 900 block N 12th St.
  • Shelby Ohlde, 22, of Linn, for possession of an open container in public in the 800 block of N 11th St.
  • Marc Thiele, 37, of Overland Park, for possession of an open container in public in the 700 block of N 12th St.
  • Thomas Brown, 35, of Wichita, for possession of an open container in public in the 700 block of N 12th St.
  • Jackson Mayuga, 22, of Lawrence, for possession of an open container in public at 904 Ratone St.
  • Quincy May, 20, of Manhattan of possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1200 block of Moro St.

INCIDENT

  • Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported the windshield of her car had been damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.