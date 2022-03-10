Anthony Drew Ellis, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
Diedre Jane Hogan, 32, 1021 Fremont St No. 2A, for probation violation. Confined on $40,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Lindsey Ruffin Jr, 20, of Emporia, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10th and Ratone St.
Cade Schoenhofer, 22, of Lincoln, Neb., for possession of an open container in public at 10th and Thurston St.
Kaleb Pohl, 19, of Cozad, Neb., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10th and Kearney St.
Collin Koester, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1000 Ratone St.
Payton Anaya, 22, of Wichita, for possession of an open container in public at 10th and Thurston St.
Zachary Adams, 21, of Lawrence, for possession of an open container in public in the 900 block of Ratone St.
Coleton Oakes, 22, of Edwardsville, for possession of an open container in public at 11th and Vattier St.
Jordan Powell, 25, of Salina, for possession of an open container in public at 7even8ight5ive, 710 N Manhattan Ave.
Chance Burks, 18, of El Dorado, for possession of an open container in public at N Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Laramie St.
Jason Meeker, 23, of Lenexa, for possession of an open container in public in the 800 block of Bertrand St.
Zachary Sorell, 22, of Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public in the 1000 block N 10th St.
Vivian McFadden, 23, of Ottawa, for possession of an open container in public in the 500 block N 11th St.
Suleica Lee, 22, of Ottawa, for possession of an open container in public in the 500 block N 11th St.
Casey Lanoue, 22, of Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public in the 900 block N 12th St.
Shelby Ohlde, 22, of Linn, for possession of an open container in public in the 800 block of N 11th St.
Marc Thiele, 37, of Overland Park, for possession of an open container in public in the 700 block of N 12th St.
Thomas Brown, 35, of Wichita, for possession of an open container in public in the 700 block of N 12th St.
Jackson Mayuga, 22, of Lawrence, for possession of an open container in public at 904 Ratone St.
Quincy May, 20, of Manhattan of possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1200 block of Moro St.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported the windshield of her car had been damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.