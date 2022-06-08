Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, Manhattan, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Edward Thomas Rivas, 68, Junction City, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Frederick J Greene Jr, 37, 1327 Houston St., for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Crystal Lynn Theis, 43, 1322 Baehr Place, for failure to appear. Confined on $7,500 bond.
Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall, 25, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
James Charles Goodridge Jr, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
William Michael Blue, 32, Frederick, Colo., for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 44-year-old man reported his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $450. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. A 69-year-old woman reported her purse was stolen while at Marshalls and her credit cards were then used to make purchases at Best Buy for gift cards and a cell phone case. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Alyssa Doolittle Beaman, 21, of Manhattan had hit a pedestrian, Felicity Tepe, 23, of Manhattan, while she was running through the parking lot behind Tallgrass Taphouse. Tepe was transported to Via Christi for treatment of hip and back injuries.