ARRESTS

  • Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, Manhattan, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Edward Thomas Rivas, 68, Junction City, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
  • Frederick J Greene Jr, 37, 1327 Houston St., for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Crystal Lynn Theis, 43, 1322 Baehr Place, for failure to appear. Confined on $7,500 bond.
  • Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall, 25, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • James Charles Goodridge Jr, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • William Michael Blue, 32, Frederick, Colo., for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 44-year-old man reported his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $450. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. A 69-year-old woman reported her purse was stolen while at Marshalls and her credit cards were then used to make purchases at Best Buy for gift cards and a cell phone case. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
  • Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Alyssa Doolittle Beaman, 21, of Manhattan had hit a pedestrian, Felicity Tepe, 23, of Manhattan, while she was running through the parking lot behind Tallgrass Taphouse. Tepe was transported to Via Christi for treatment of hip and back injuries.