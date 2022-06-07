Melanie Sarita Garner, 53, 431 Moro St No. 2, for criminal trespass. Released on $750 bond.
Melanie Sarita Garner, 53, 431 Moro St No. 2, for interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass. Released on $750 bond.
Nicholas Justin Hodges, 29, St. George, for probation violation. Confined, no bond posted.
Sherman Mark Sherin II, 26, 613 Highland Ridge Drive No. 7203, for interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,000 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Brandon Wooten, 35, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at Manhattan Country Club, 1531 N 10th St.
INCIDENTS
Officers a filed report for burglary at 6:59 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and his black Smith & Wesson AR-22 rifle and Apple iPad were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for indecent liberties with a child at 4:00 p.m. Monday. Officers listed a 17-year-old girl as the victim. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for rape at 4:00 p.m. Monday. Officers listed a 15-year-old girl as the victim. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.