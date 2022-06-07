ARRESTS

  • Melanie Sarita Garner, 53, 431 Moro St No. 2, for criminal trespass. Released on $750 bond.
  • Melanie Sarita Garner, 53, 431 Moro St No. 2, for interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass. Released on $750 bond.
  • Nicholas Justin Hodges, 29, St. George, for probation violation. Confined, no bond posted.
  • Sherman Mark Sherin II, 26, 613 Highland Ridge Drive No. 7203, for interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,000 bond.

NOTICE

TO APPEAR

  • Brandon Wooten, 35, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at Manhattan Country Club, 1531 N 10th St.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers a filed report for burglary at 6:59 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and his black Smith & Wesson AR-22 rifle and Apple iPad were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
  • Officers filed a report for indecent liberties with a child at 4:00 p.m. Monday. Officers listed a 17-year-old girl as the victim. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
  • Officers filed a report for rape at 4:00 p.m. Monday. Officers listed a 15-year-old girl as the victim. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.