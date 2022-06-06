ARRESTS
- Margarita Donna Clark, 49, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 237, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Cristobal Cruz, 21, Junction City, for possession of firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Dewuan Levell Shorter, 27, 601 Colorado St., for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, interference with law enforcement officer, and battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Dallas Isaac Colbert, 17, 2418 Buena Vista Drive, for violation of condition of probation and placement by a juvenile. Released, no bond listed.
- Carolann Marie Bautista, 30, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Steven Mark French, 23, 512 Bluemont Ave., for violating protection order. Released on $3,000 bond.
- Manfred Adrien Elocka Ngom, 27, 406 Laramie St., for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Ciji Marie Serrano, 36, 730 Allen Road No. 158, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $4,000 bond.
- David Sean Combs, 54, 415 Walters Drive No. 507, for violation of protection order and criminal trespass. Confined, no bond listed.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
- Jaheem St. Clair Salley, 18, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:03 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported her black iPhone XR was stolen while at Tubby’s the night before. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of N. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman reported a 24-year-old man and an additional unknown man broke into their apartment while the man was home and stole an LG tablet, a white iPhone SE, an Xbox 360 controller, a Momentum Cori HD smart camera, and $500 cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and violation of protection order at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a 21-year-old man entered her apartment while she was home and stole a bulldog, violating a protection order while doing so. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Alexis Santiaguez Sanchez, 20, of Manhattan, for lewd and lascivious behavior Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself. Officers filed the report at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan. Sanchez was released on a $1,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal trespass at 7:22 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. Hy-Vee reported a 49-year-old woman stole various items from the store. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $650. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:17 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Knox Ln. in Manhattan. City of Manhattan Parks and Rec reported graffiti was painted on multiple signs, a dumpster, and a pedestrian bridge. the estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 12;14 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Allison Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported someone stole military gear from her unoccupied apartment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $770. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department reported a 54-year-old inmate damaged a Logitech tablet. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 41-year-old woman reported a man she knew did not repay $1,800 owed to her.
- Police arrested Francis Recinos, 29, Manhattan, for criminal damage to property Sunday after she allegedly damaged a man’s Playstation 4 and monitor. Officers filed the report at 10:17 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported Recinos damaged his property. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Recinos was released on a $1,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported an unknown man broke into her house while she was home and stole a crystal and a hair brush. The estimated total loss associated with this case is less than $10. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.