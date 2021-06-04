ARRESTS
• Arron James Flower, 38, homeless, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Destiny Lee Tapia, 24, 2421 Galloway Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Noah Christian Smith, 22, 1412 Vista Lane, for criminal threat, driving while canceled or suspended, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and use or possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Justin Hodges, 28, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Mekel Anthony McAlpine, 35, Junction City, for distribution of opiate or narcotic, failure to appear, and possession of opiate or narcotic.
• Amanda Michelle Catchart, 35, Leonardville, for distribution of opiate or narcotic, driving while suspended, distribution or possession of paraphernalia and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $12,000 bond.
• Tiffany Lynn Fernandez, 39, homeless, for aggravated burglary and theft of property or services. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Nicholas Justin Hodges, 28, homeless, for theft of property or services and three counts of failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
• David John Fernandez, 46, 1205 Fourth St., for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of opiate or narcotic.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 10:45 a.m Wednesday in the 500 block of North 14th Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took a Fieldpiece Scan 480 Refrigerant Guage. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 103 on Pillsbury Drive Northbound in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2017 Nissan Titan driven by Suzanne Perez, 65, of Manhattan had collided with a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Danielle Fisher-Arsenault, 41, of Manhattan. Perez was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 1:06 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Eighth Street in Ogden. Officers listed a 63-year-old woman as the victim when she reported a known male suspect took multiple automotive and hand tools from her home. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:34 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South 8th and Yuma Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 28-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his 2013 Giant Roam Bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Commons Place. Officers listed a 26-year-old woman as the victim when she reported two unknown suspects used her financial card to make purchases at Target. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,555.62. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased 24-year-old man. The investigation is underway and an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.