John Glenn Walton, 50, 4505 Nature Ave, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Donald Ae Obanion, 47, 300 N 5th St No 7H, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
David Sean Combs, 54, 425 Walters Drive No. 507, for maintaining a public nuisance. Released on $1,000 bond.
Annabelle Rae Eberhart, 16, 1500 McCain Lane No. 19, for battery on law enforcement. Released, no bond posted.
Mitchell Alan Jones II, 28, 1715 Poyntz Ave, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 28, Kinston, NC, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $28,000 bond.
Teresa Rick Tripp, 54, 4480 Periwinkle Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Edward William Schilling, 79, Leonardville, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
Tevin Christopherkyle Andrews, 30, 2802 Johnson Valley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Anthony John Wilson Jr, 40, 316 Sherry Place, for criminal threat and domestic battery. Released on $6,000 bond.
Brett Alan Moss, 27, Hutchinson, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
Daneille Christine Sullivan, 30, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported her pink Electra bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers..