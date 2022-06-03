ARRESTS

  • John Glenn Walton, 50, 4505 Nature Ave, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Donald Ae Obanion, 47, 300 N 5th St No 7H, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
  • David Sean Combs, 54, 425 Walters Drive No. 507, for maintaining a public nuisance. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Annabelle Rae Eberhart, 16, 1500 McCain Lane No. 19, for battery on law enforcement. Released, no bond posted.
  • Mitchell Alan Jones II, 28, 1715 Poyntz Ave, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 28, Kinston, NC, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $28,000 bond.
  • Teresa Rick Tripp, 54, 4480 Periwinkle Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Edward William Schilling, 79, Leonardville, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • Tevin Christopherkyle Andrews, 30, 2802 Johnson Valley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Anthony John Wilson Jr, 40, 316 Sherry Place, for criminal threat and domestic battery. Released on $6,000 bond.
  • Brett Alan Moss, 27, Hutchinson, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Daneille Christine Sullivan, 30, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.

INCIDENT

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 11:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported her pink Electra bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers..