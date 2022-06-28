Amber Lee O’Donnell, 42, 1000 Yuma St. No. 1, for distribute opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogenic drug and possession of marijuana. Confined on $7,000 bond.
Jason Meyer Smith, 47, Salina, for distribute opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogenic drug and possession of marijuana. Confined on $8,000 bond.
Justin Paul Roy, 35, Ogden, for violating protection order and criminal trespass. Confined, no bond listed.
Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, homeless, for two counts of interference with law enforcement officer and failure to appear. Confined on $4,500 bond.
Karen Lizette Gomez Parra, 25, 4535 Nature Ave, for domestic battery and criminal trespass. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Amber Yvonne Russell, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Admiral Way in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man reported a Rigid impact drill, batteries, and a charger were stolen from the bed of his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.