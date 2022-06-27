ARRESTS
- Linnie McCray Hamilton, 60, 2000 Casement Road No. 1, for possession of opiate. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Donmel Davon Glover, 31, 2317 Candlewood Drive No. 8, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
- Lanise Muray Jones, 22, 1300 Marlatt Ave No. 605, for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Noah Izaha Jones, 22, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 605, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint. Released on $6,000 bond.
- Jayden Psalm Dillon, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Kelly Zee Pultz, 49, 1826 Hunting Ave., for stalking, violate protection order and criminal trespass. Confined on $20,000 bond.
- Cedric Jounas Wilson, 41, McAlester, Okla., for criminal threat, assault of law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property. Confined on $7,000 bond.
- Gina Maria Jones, 28, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for six counts of theft of property or services, four counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, traffic contraband in correction/care facility, possession of depressant and burglary. Confined on $7,000 bond.
- Mark Leonard Chavez Jr, 42, Lawrence, for traffic contraband in corrections/care facility. Confined on $10,000 bond.
- Brandon Lee Stone, 31, Wamego, for probation violation. Release, no bond listed.
- Andrea Sue Freeman, 36, 1215 N Juliette Ave., for battery on law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property. Confined on $16,000 bond.
- Michael Cortez, 38, 350 N Delaware St, for failure to appear, possession of opiate, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $53,000 bond.
- Erick Sanchez Chavez, 26, 2705 Browning Ave., for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
- Aspen Daniellle Kidwell, 25, Wamego, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
- Marcus Jerome White, 20, Wichita, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Fort Riley Ln. in Manhattan. A 57-year-old woman reported a burgundy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 was stolen from her office. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception at 2:10 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. UMB Bank and a 76-year-old man reported an unknown person forged the man’s name and cashed a check of $975. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:50 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan. A 56-year-old woman reported an unknown person keyed her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated kidnapping, battery, and driving while suspended at 5:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden. A 38-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man reported the woman entered the man’s truck and he then drove off while hitting her. It was reported the woman then pulled the keys from the ignition, and got out, a fight ensued between the two, then the man drove off from the scene after two bystanders stopped.
- The man was later found driving east on K-18 and stopped by officers near the intersection of S. Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. Both parties were seen by EMS for their injuries but were not transported. The incident is still under investigation at this time.