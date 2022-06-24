Thalia Marie Orozco, 21, Kansas City, Mo., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Wayne Eugene Pinick, 67, 6030 Tuttle Terrace, for violating protection order. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Stephen Dale Stilwell, 41, Ringling, Okla., for violating protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Macaiah Levy Anderson, 20, 75 John Pride Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Timothy Earl Smith Jr, 24, homeless, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Michael Anthony Smith II, 21, 401 Brookridge Drive, for possession of opiate, possession of marijuana, distribute or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of marijuana, and using communication facility for felony drug violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man reported his .40 caliber FNH handgun was stolen from his apartment. The estimated total loss is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 12:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. A 57-year-old man reported his blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with eight fishing poles, tackle boxes, and keys inside was stolen while in the parking lot behind AJ's Pizza. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,360. The van was located in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. at 4:30 a.m. with all items inside present and returned to the owner. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.