Ryan Joshua Tierney, 18, 609 Laramie St., for criminal carry of weapon, violation of juvenile probation, and possession of stolen property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Kade Wesley Schulze, 27, Palmer, for two counts of theft of property or services, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass. Confined on $10,000 bond.
David Sean Combs, 54, 415 Walters Drive No. 507, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Lesli Diane Wilson, 49, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $12,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Hostetler Dr. in Manhattan. A 36-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman reported the woman smashed the front windshield of the man's car and the man drove over the woman's television. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Police on Wednesday arrested Andrea Sue Freeman, 36, 1215 Juliette, after she allegedly tried to steal a car from a Taco Bell parking lot. Officers filed a report at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Westport Drive in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported Freeman entered her car in the Taco Bell parking lot, locked herself inside and attempted to drive away to steal it. Police returned the car to its owner after arresting Freeman for two counts of theft, criminal trespass, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Freeman remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $6,000 bond.