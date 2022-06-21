ARRESTS

  • Mason Lowell Grosnick, 17, 3565 McDowell Creek Road, for purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
  • Mark Leonard Chavez Jr, 42, Lawrence, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Kymberley Johanna Tucker, 35, 1016 Moro St. No. 3, for violation of court order. Released on $500 bond.

NOTICE

TO APPEAR

  • Alejandro Tristan, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.