Police report for June 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSMason Lowell Grosnick, 17, 3565 McDowell Creek Road, for purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.Mark Leonard Chavez Jr, 42, Lawrence, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.Kymberley Johanna Tucker, 35, 1016 Moro St. No. 3, for violation of court order. Released on $500 bond.NOTICETO APPEARAlejandro Tristan, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Cities with the most expensive homes in Wichita metro area +52 14 attorneys general say proposed EPA guidelines are an overreach 1:41 Utility official expects energy crunch to continue for years, with possible rolling blackouts Latest News Riley County moves to 'high' category for COVID cases Lawyer leaving 1/6 panel amid talk of Missouri Senate run Threats testimony rings familiar for election workers MHS baseball's Perkins named All-American Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh SC Democrat seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter K-State men to face Rhode Island in Cayman Islands Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State men to host Florida in SEC/Big 12 ChallengeKBI executes search warrants at JCPDManhattan couple ready to finally feature garden with others on annual tourK-State announces name of new indoor football facilityNBAF completes construction, plans to finish commissioning by end of summerBam Margera hunted by authorities after being reported missing from rehabNBAF officials detail some of federal disease lab's safety proceduresEvan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson surprised director of her new documentaryCity proposes budget with 9.2% increase to average homeowner's tax billRegents keep K-State tuition flat after Kelly's veto Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.