ARRESTS
Toni Amanda Reis, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Robert Anthony Kallapure, 22, Roseville, Michigan, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Crystal Marie Jaimez, 29, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 154, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 27, Ogden for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Conor Arron Mabry, 19, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
Brandon Dales, 23, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
Jessie Daniel Kopietz, 29, 1523 Pierre St., for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
Ashley Nicole Demercurio, 35, Ogden, for possession of opiates. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Hertz Rental reported a 61-year-old woman rented a silver 2008 Nissan Altima and failed to return it after the rental period ended, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Skyview Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $12,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
A 73-year-old woman reported that someone had forced entry into her home and damaged a door and door frame, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Walnut Street in Ogden. The estimated total loss is $600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police issued a notice to appear to James Baugh, 67, of Olsburg for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. A 59-year-old woman and 74-year-old man reported Baugh broke out the windshield and taillights of a car and criminally trespassed. Officers filed the report at 3:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $900.
A 44-year-old man reported someone broke out the rear window of his truck, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:04 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Knoxberry Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,200. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Walmart reported two people stole various items totaling approximately $1,103, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2:46 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. All items were recovered near the entrance of the store and returned. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
A 20-year-old woman reported someone cut her bike lock and stole her silver Trek bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $720. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
A 51-year-old man reported someone stole his Apple iPhone 11, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $549. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 21-year-old woman struck a 22-year-old man riding a bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:18 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of North 14th Street and Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. The 22-year-old man was examined for injuries and ultimately released.
Police arrested Eugenio Rodriguez, 22, of Ft. Riley for aggravated assault. A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man reported Rodriguez threatened them with a gun outside of Tubby’s Sports Bar in Aggieville. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. Rodriguez is free on a $10,000 bond.
A 24-year-old woman and 25-year-old man reported someone stole a black and orange Huffy 24-inch mountain bicycle and a red and white Haro BMX 20-inch bicycle. Officers filed a report for theft at 9:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police arrested Jamie Dale Smith, 41, 2989 Casement Road, for criminal damage to property. A 35-year-old woman and 41-year-old man reported Smith damaged a patio furniture set, a Cuisinart coffee maker and a Keurig coffee maker and shoved the woman. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and domestic battery at 1:50 a.m. Monday in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,160. Smith is free on a $3,000 bond.