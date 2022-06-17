Todd James McDonald, 41, 625 Yuma St., for probation violation. Released on $272 bond.
Clifton Bright, 27, 416 S 4th St., for criminal use of weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Deshawn Carl Eugene Gosha, 25, 416 S 4th St., for failure to appear. Released on $670 bond.
Keron Davon Colbert, 27, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $9,498 bond.
Andre Taiquez Baker, Junction City, 20, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.
LaMichael Scott Fewell, 31, 830 Yuma St., for probation violation. Released on $4,500 bond.
Andrey Gevko, 31, 705 Highland Ridge Drive No. 1A, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Madison Ann McConaha, 18, 930 Thurston St., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Kasey Jordan Mcalister, 21, 930 Thurston St., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Sarah Adams, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan. A 45-year-old man reported his black Ecotric electronic bicycle was stolen from his porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 11:42 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. A 71-year-old man reported a 20-year-old man threatened him while holding a gun.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Houston St. in Manhattan. A 42-year-old man reported his black Giant Seek 27-speed bicycle was stolen from his backyard. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $905. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.