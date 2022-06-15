Joel Peter Bales, 50, 1215 Vattier St. No. 3, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Jonathan Deon McFarley, 29, homeless, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Katlynmarie Rachelle Arceneaux, 33, 2505 Winnie Drive, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Positano Drive in Manhattan. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center reported a 29-year-old man suspect drove his truck through the business's grass causing damage to the sprinkler system. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a 20-year-old man strangled her and pulled a gun on her.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard (Highway 24) and Blue River Hills Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by Marilyn Johnson, 81, of Riley was traveling north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when she entered into the opposite land and hit a 2004 Ford dump truck driven by Garrett Huerter, 27, of Manhattan that was traveling southbound. Johnson was seen and released by EMS on scene, but was not transported.