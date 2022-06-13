ARRESTS
- Jesus Manuel Valle, 30, 730 Allen Road No. 77, for violation of a protection order, criminal trespass, domestic battery. Confined, no bond listed.
- Malcolm Mbey De Pippa, 27, 1117 N 11th St No. A. for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Jose Israel Vazquez Alvarado, 23, 2818 Nelson’s Landing, for fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, failure to appear, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $9,500 bond.
- Alexis Garrison, 18, 609 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8104, for aggravated assault and domestic battery. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 34, 912 North 4th St., for probation violation. Released on $500 bond.
- Andrea Lynn McCain, 37, homeless, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Jesus Olswado Arbelo, 44, Junction City, for violating a protection order. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Frederick J. Greene Jr, 37, 1327 Houston St. No. 1, for probation violation. Released on $573 bond.
- Stephanie A. Hegarty, 54, 5230 Terra Heights Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
- James Allen Michael Medlin, 24, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for two counts of domestic battery. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- John Kelly Snyder, 70, Wamego, for assault of law enforcement officer, criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Daundra Odae Brown, 30, 513 Stone Drive No. 2304, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Randall Scott Cluff, 36, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
- Efrain Vega Ortiz, 41, Overland Park, for failure to appear. Released on $200 bond.
- Jaishawn Markel Mitchell, 23, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near mile marker 180 on Fort Riley Blvd at 1:27 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Philip Washington, 68, of Junction City had crashed (the cause is still under investigation). Washington was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken left wrist, dislocated right arm, and head injury.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal damage at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man when it was reported the woman punched the man in the chest, grabbed his face, and threatened him, and the man threw the woman’s iPhone 11, damaging it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Alexis Garrison, 18, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated assault and domestic battery. Garrison was issued a total bond of $4,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and battery (domestic-related) at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman reported a 20-year-old man hit the 15-year-old and threatened both of them.
- Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 8:00 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Poyntz Ave. A 36-year-old woman reported an 18-year-old man stole her debit card and used it to spend $500.