FRIDAY ARRESTS
- Sawyer Ross Young, 28, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Rodney Allen Roberts, 1400 Chase Place No. A6, for possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Kasanna Jane Lewis, 22, 411 South 16th St., for domestic battery. Confined on $1,00 bond.
- Cody Pevey Armbrister, 27, Winfield, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
- James Allen Norton, 35, 431 Leavenworth St. No. 5, for probation violation. Free on $178 bond.
- Destiny Lynay Milam, 30, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 607, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined without bond.
- Christina Lynn Pruyn, 47, 425 Pierre St. No. 1J, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
- A 52-year-old man and a 74-year-old man reported being attacked by the other person, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and assault at 7:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. According to the report, the 74-year-old hit the 52-year-old with a bat and the 52-year-old threw a wooden board at the 74-year-old.
- Someone stole a 2021 white Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo from a Manhattan-Ogden school district parking lot and drove it through a secured gate, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Hayes Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed USD 383 and a 33-year-old woman as the victims. The estimated total loss is $43,200. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Police arrested Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 27, of Alta Vista on Thursday for one count of burglary and one count of possession of marijuana after he reportedly broke into a car and stole an Epipen and other medical equipment. Officers filed a report at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Bluestem Terrace in Manhattan. Officers listed Cool Care Club as the victim. The estimated total loss is approximately $750. Lightfoot remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a $5,000 bond.