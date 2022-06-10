Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 37, Council Grove, for six counts of criminal use of a financial card, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, theft of property, failure to appear and theft by deception. Confined on $18,000 bond.
Thomas Michael Leggio, 21, 1420 Poyntz Ave. No. A, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Wendell Lilton Parrish, 39, 2916 Nelson’s Landing, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Richard Eugene Bolen II, 45, Grandview Plaza, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Amanda Leigh Massoli, 32, 716 Humboldt St., for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
John Andrew Zoll, 41, 1500 McCain Lane No. 2, for criminal damage to property and criminal threat. Released on $1,000 bond.
Anthony Terrill Steele, 48, 717 Kearney St, for criminal possession of weapon by felon, criminal use of weapons, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possess of drug paraphernalia and possession of depressant. Released on $4,000 bond.
Juan Anthony Logan Jr, 24, St. Louis, Mo., for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Narianna Dachelle Williams, 24, 2400 Himes Road, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Reginald Christopher Herring, 39, 514 Kearney St. No. A, for possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance, and distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1000 feet of a school. Released on $10,000 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Madison Turner Rediker, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Emma Clouse, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Tenth St. in Ogden. A 60-year-old man reported his fifth-wheel camper was broken into and property was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $650. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 1:48 p.m. in the 200 block of Tenth St. in Ogden. BZN Sunshine Park Rentals reported 28- and 38-year-old men broke into a property and stole a Huana chainsaw; Black & Decker hand grinder, jigsaw, and sawzall; a Dremel hand tool, and a black portable air bubble.
The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1450.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Eureka Terrace in Manhattan. A 38-year-old woman reported her storage unit was broken into, and her HP laptop and Go-Ped scooter were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,900.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. A 36-year-old man reported a 30-year-old woman slashed two of the tires on his car and broke the passenger side mirror. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.