THURSDAY ARRESTS
- Karl Ray Drown, 24, 717 Ratone St., for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Aaron Lee Zachry, 31, Junction City, for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Confined on $300,000 bond.
- Robert Taylor Jordan Gibbons, 31, 2014 Strong Ave., for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
- Germy Terrell Cameron, 35, Ogden, for aggravated domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $25,000 bond.
- Joshua Aron Soden, 33, Salina, for probation violation. Free on $700 bond.
- Sangla Maurice Stevens, 31, 700 Sunset Ave. No. 2, for aggravated violation of offender registration act and two counts of violating the offender registration act. Confined on $15,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- A woman stole miscellaneous items from Walmart, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,140.48. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. In the report, officers listed a 22-year-old woman as the victim and a 21-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Police said it wouldn't release any further information because of the nature of the crime.
- Someone damaged a second-story window screen and window at Alpha Delta Pi sorority, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.