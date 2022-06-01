ARRESTS

  • Gary William Young Jr, 38, 301 Sherry Place, for failure to appear. Released on $60 bond.
  • Larry Wayne Mcvey Jr, 35, Abilene, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
  • Steven Mark French, 23, 501 Sunset Ave, for failure to appear. Released on $35 bond.
  • Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr, 43, Manhattan, for distribution or possession of heroin within 1000 feet of a school, distribution or possession of marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, failure to appear, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance, and criminal possession weapon by a felon. Confined on $56,000 bond.
  • Mark Nicholas Rickenbaker, 32, Manhattan, for attempted murder in the 2nd degree and aggravated battery. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Juan Fernando Sanchez Chavez, 33, 415 Walters Drive No. 105, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 29, 821 Vattier St. No. 2, for probation violation. Released on $0 bond.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers a filed report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Osage St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his green Giant ATX bicycle was stolen after the bike lock was cut. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $530. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
  • Officers filed a report for rape at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported she was raped. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
  • Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:29 p.m., in the 1700 block of Vaughn Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Jimmy Humbert, 42, of Manhattan had lost control after a malfunction and thrown Humbert forward off the motorcycle. Humber was transported to Via Christi and later Stormont Vail for treatment of a significant head injury.