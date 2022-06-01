Gary William Young Jr, 38, 301 Sherry Place, for failure to appear. Released on $60 bond.
Larry Wayne Mcvey Jr, 35, Abilene, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Steven Mark French, 23, 501 Sunset Ave, for failure to appear. Released on $35 bond.
Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr, 43, Manhattan, for distribution or possession of heroin within 1000 feet of a school, distribution or possession of marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, failure to appear, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance, and criminal possession weapon by a felon. Confined on $56,000 bond.
Mark Nicholas Rickenbaker, 32, Manhattan, for attempted murder in the 2nd degree and aggravated battery. Confined, no bond listed.
Juan Fernando Sanchez Chavez, 33, 415 Walters Drive No. 105, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 29, 821 Vattier St. No. 2, for probation violation. Released on $0 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers a filed report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Osage St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his green Giant ATX bicycle was stolen after the bike lock was cut. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $530. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for rape at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported she was raped. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:29 p.m., in the 1700 block of Vaughn Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Jimmy Humbert, 42, of Manhattan had lost control after a malfunction and thrown Humbert forward off the motorcycle. Humber was transported to Via Christi and later Stormont Vail for treatment of a significant head injury.