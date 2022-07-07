Denzel Ray Leonard, 29, 2829 Nelson’s Landing, for failure to appear, distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use, possession of marijuana, and possession of opiate. Released on $3,365 bond.
Amber Lee O’Donnell, 42, 1000 Yuma St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
Nathan Christopher Bell, 26, 2225 Blaker Drive, for two counts of criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Alex Corbin Cain, 29, 624 Bluemont Ave., for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Deion King, 26, 3026 Brookville Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and aggravated assault (domestic-related) at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman reported a 26-year-old man threatened her with a gun and slashed a tire on her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $100. Deion King, 26, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property. King was issued a total bond of $4,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Bayside Way in Manhattan. A 47-year-old man reported his truck was scratched and spray painted. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.