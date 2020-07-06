ARRESTS
- Chelee Jean Bath, 48, 144 E. J Frick Drive, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $750 bond.
- Shane Alan Amaro, 36, 4613 Freeman Road, for failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
- Aaron Jeremy Nely, 30, 3120 Heritage Lane No. 166, for stalking. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Braedyn Michael Woborny, 21, 2401 Brockman St., for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers responded to an injury crash at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N Erpelding Ave in Leonardville. When officers arrived, they found a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Henry Lige, 33 of Leonardville had crashed into a ditch. Lige was transported to Wichita for treatment of his injuries.
- Officers filed a report for domestic criminal damage to property at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 48-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a Shane Stokes, 22, of Manhattan damaged her front and garage doors. The estimated total loss is $790. Stokes was arrested in connection on the charge of criminal damage to property. Stokes was released on $2,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Waterford Place. Officers listed a 24-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown person damaged his 1999 Ford F250 and took his catalytic convertor. The estimated total loss is $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft of a motor vehicle at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Seaton Ave. Officers listed a 25-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown person took his 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix. The estimated total loss is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers listed an 18-year-old woman as the victim and a 19-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of the crime reported, officers said no further information will be released.
- Officers responded to a report of an injury crash at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Halls Ravine Road in Randolph. When officers arrived, they found a 2013 Ford E250 driven by James Samuelson, 68, of Westmoreland had crashed into a ditch. Samuelson was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.
- Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Vattier. Officer listed a 28-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a known 27-year-old man entered her home, took a laptop, textbooks, keys and miscellaneous cards and damaged a fan and dog kennel. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,065.