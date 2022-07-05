ARRESTS
- Isaac Bryant Mumaw, 19, 715 Allison Ave. No. 2, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Annabelle Rae Eberhart, 16, 1500 McCain Lane No. 19, for criminal damage to property, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
- Becky June Gleue, 47, 1316 El Paso, for driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Released on $4,000 bond.
- Christopher Clarence Dunham, 34, 1925 Morning Glory Drive, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint. Released on $6,000 bond.
- Brecken Lyn Hess, 18, Riley, for interference with a law enforcement officer, failure to appear. Confined on $2,750 bond.
- Joseph James Stepney, 43, homeless, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Released on $2,500 bond.
- Lydia Maria Wright, 39, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 249, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Sheree Jean Goeke, 66, Denver, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Nicholas John Khoury, 22, 930 Laramie St. No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Asia Chantrel Ann Channel Foster, 30, 1123 Yuma, for DUI, endangering a child and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,750 bond.
- Brittnee Nicole Smith, 29, Ogden, for domestic battery, Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Alexander Phelan Ensign, 24, Ogden, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Kaleb Michael Norby, 34, 4721 Freeman Road, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,173.50 bond.
- Shanna Sheree Zoeller, 42, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
- Ceedrik Lee Sweaton, 23, Wichita, for parole violation. Confined on $500 bond.
- James Allen Michael Medlin, 24, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for probation violation. Confined on $25,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Molly Meeks, 33, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at S Juliette Avenue and Fair Lane.
- Octavius Casillas, 24, Fort Riley, for furnishing alcohol to a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Enrique Jaramillo, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Cody Bradley, 19, Fort Riley, for liquor purchase by a minor at Tate’s, 1111 Moro St.
- Adrian Zavala, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Eureka Ter. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old man reported two 60” televisions, two motorcycle helmets, a Craftsman lawn mower, a Shark vacuum, an air fryer, and Craftsman hand tools were stolen from his storage unit. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,950. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhatta
- n Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan. Lefke Tree Experts reported miscellaneous tools, chainsaw equipment, and harnesses were stolen from an unlocked truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 11:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Scenic Dr. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported two red Academy folding wagons, one mortar deck with 24 mortar fireworks, and other miscellaneous fireworks were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,180. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) at 10:00 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a 19-year-old man damaged the windshield and rear passenger window of her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Isaac Mumaw, 19, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property. Mumaw remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $2,000.