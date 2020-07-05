ARRESTS
• Daylone Nicole Smith, 29, 805 Thurston St., for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Bradlee Marshal Ross, 24, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
• Shakeem Machel Bispham, 22, Ogden, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Shane Alexander Stokes, 22, 2528 Buttonwood Dr. #B, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Jake Eric Fechner, 42, White City, for failure to appear, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and for the use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. Released on $8,000 bond.
• Amara Joanne Duran, 26, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
• Misty Dawn Pankratz, 33, St. George, for possession of stolen property. Released on $5,000 bond.
• Andrew Jack York, 31, 1119 Ratone St. #4, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Free on $1,500 bond.