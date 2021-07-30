ARRESTS
- Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 19, 425 Pierre St. 3H, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Shylee Michelle Troutman, 21, 425 Pierre St. 3H, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Amber Gayle Channel, 28, Junction City, for distribution of opiate within 1,000 feet of school, possession of marijuana and possession of opiate. Free on $15,000 bond.
- Audra Jo Wallace, 42, 1521 Colorado St. No. 2, for distribution of opiate within 1,000 feet of school, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Luis Alonso Banegas Oliva, 48, Manhattan, for interference with law enforcement officer, failure to report accident with an unattended vehicle, DUI and driving while suspended. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Jason Roy Manis, 43, 850 S. Manhattan Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $275 bond.
- Anthony Kenneth Johnson, 36, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $40,000 bond.
- Hunter A Arter, 21, Junction City, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Courtney Leonard Harris, 20, Junction City, for aggravated robbery and possession of stolen property. Confined on $53,000 bond.
- Aaron James Flower, 38, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
- Jeremy J Richmond, 1366 Flint Hills Place, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $15,000 bond.
- Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St. B, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $60,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- A 53-year-old woman reported someone damaged a window and door on her car, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in 900 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,350. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Marion County sheriffs arrested Eric Pettit, 38, of Galva for possession of stolen property after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Randolph. A 65-year-old man reported that Pettit stole his 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 and a yellow 1996 Belshe trailer. Officers filed a report for theft at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 14,300 block of Hillside Drive in Randolph. The estimated total loss associated is $13,000. The Dodge Ram was recovered.
- A 22-year-old woman reported someone entered her unlocked apartment and stole a 32” Vizio television, social security cards and birth certificates and also damaged two doors, two cabinet doors and three socket covers, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Hartman Place in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 59-year-old man reported someone stole a 2013 orange and white Polaris Ranger and a 2008 red Big Bear ATV, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 15500 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Randolph. The estimated total loss is $9,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Jerry’s Concrete and a 52-year-old woman reported someone stole a black Finishline trailer loaded with drainage tile, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 9:44 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Rory Road in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.