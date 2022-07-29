ARRESTS

  • Matthew Sloan Spooner, 37, 2013 College Heights Road, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Joseph Clayton Hawthorne, 19, Fort Riley, for battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a fake ID, and purchase/possession of liquor by a minor. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Shiela Regina Huffman, 40, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 54, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Mercedes Lynne Imlay, 21, Junction City, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotics or certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Salaya Lorene Lewis, 20, 605 Highland Ridge Drive No. 9308, for material witness. Released on $1,000 bond.