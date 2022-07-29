Matthew Sloan Spooner, 37, 2013 College Heights Road, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Joseph Clayton Hawthorne, 19, Fort Riley, for battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a fake ID, and purchase/possession of liquor by a minor. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Shiela Regina Huffman, 40, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 54, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Mercedes Lynne Imlay, 21, Junction City, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotics or certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.
Salaya Lorene Lewis, 20, 605 Highland Ridge Drive No. 9308, for material witness. Released on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Keante Green, 28, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana in the 400 block of Bluemont Ave.
Michael Nash, 43, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana in the 1700 block of Anderson Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed two reports for theft at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Ratone St. and one report for theft in the 900 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan. It was reported a pink Kate Spade shoulder strap purse and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked car in the 900 block of Bertrand St. resulting in a total loss of approximately $50. A black Vera Bradley wrist wallet, a checkbook, and $40 cash were stolen from an unlocked car in the 900 block of Ratone St. resulting in a total loss of approximately $90. A pair of Beats wireless headphones and $40 cash were stolen from another car that was locked in the 900 block of Ratone St. after one of its windows was broken out resulting in a total loss of approximately $590. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 20 block of Waterway Pl. in Manhattan. A 17-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman reported 15- and 18-year-old men robbed the man at gunpoint of his iPhone then shot at both the victims in their car as they followed the suspects driving away from the scene. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under active investigation.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan. A 76-year-old man reported his 1989 two-tone tan and brown GMC Sierra was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Verizon Wireless and a 4-year-old girl as the victim when it was reported a 37-year-old man damaged a display of smartwatches and threw an office phone across the business, hitting the girl. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $4,500.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan. A 43-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man reported two tires on each of their vehicles were slashed. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $550. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.