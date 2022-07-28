Michael Lee Chamber, 50, Topeka, for driving while habitual violator. Released on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. Manhattan Appliance & Sleep reported a catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from their 2021 Ford F350. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported a 26-year-old woman transferred his disability money into her account. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $840.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Casement Rd. and Hayes Dr. in Manhattan on July 27, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by David O'Quinn, 67, of Manhattan had made a left turn off of Casement Rd. onto Hayes Dr., hopped a curb, drove through grass and hit a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Alexis Winter, 19, of Manhattan that was waiting to make a left turn off of Hayes Dr. causing the Altima to hit and a 2021 Ford Econoline driven by Roxanne Harper, 30, of Manhattan. It was determined O'Quinn had experienced a medical emergency while driving which caused him to crash, he was transported to Via Christi for a head injury and treatment of the medical emergency.
Police on Wednesday arrested a 14-year-old girl for criminal damage to property after breaking windows at the Riley County Office Building. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan. Officers said the girl threw rocks at the building, which broke windows. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Police processed the girl through juvenile intake and released her to a guardian.