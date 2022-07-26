Police report for July 26, 2022 Jul 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSRonnie Carson Summerset Jr, 23, 201 North 9th St No. 3, for driving while suspended, fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $1,500 bond.Rick James Stradtner, 44, 300 N 5th St No. 4E, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, homeless, for criminal trespass and possession of an open container. Confined on $1,000 bond.Staci Lynn Clanton, 40, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Possession Paraphernalia St Criminal Law Crime Law Officer Bond Ronnie Carson Summerset Jr Trespass More from this section Opponents of CHIPS Act say it could subsidize construction of semiconductors in China, not America Obesity Rates Continue to Climb Among U.S. Kids, Teens Police arrests dropped 60% in Pittsburgh, following nationwide trend Latest News Lee nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Sean Snyder lands job at Illinois OUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple qualifies for world Ironman competition Police report for July 26, 2022 Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future CLIFT | Lanie Jones and the Spirits help anchor Midfest Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew K-State men's basketball assistant confirms hireLocal players, K-State commits take part in Kansas Shrine BowlOUR NEIGHBORS | The man behind the badge‘She’s a born star’: 13-year-old from Kansas City area is making it big in HollywoodJunction City denies $6.5M request to fund Geary Community Hospital through end of 2022Giants pick MHS baseball star Cade PerkinsUSD 383 seeks more bus driversManhattan Housing Authority works to build new residence campusRCPD investigates potential explosive device found in Manhattan homeRCPD arrests Manhattan man for shooting woman in leg Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.