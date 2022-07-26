ARRESTS

  • Ronnie Carson Summerset Jr, 23, 201 North 9th St No. 3, for driving while suspended, fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Rick James Stradtner, 44, 300 N 5th St No. 4E, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, homeless, for criminal trespass and possession of an open container. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Staci Lynn Clanton, 40, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.