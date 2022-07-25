ARRESTS

  • Odessey Odeiyona Jewel Moore, 22, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Free on $1,000 bond.
  • Pamela May Ann Hall, 17, 2538 Brockman St., for disorderly conduct. Free, no bond listed.
  • Agustin Arellano Jr., 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
  • Nikolas Cade Rawhouser, 32, 2205 Northview Drive, for distributing opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Martha Anne Funk, 42, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 1, for driving while license canceled and habitual violation of driving with canceled license. Free on $1,000 bond.
  • Brian Lee Havens, 43, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
  • Kendall Kabarr Young, 27, Topeka, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
  • Wylee James Schmit, 32, Clayton, Wisc., for criminal restraint, failure to appear and battery. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Shawn Ian McPherson, 52, Delta, Colo., for theft of property or services. Free, no bond listed.
  • Morgan Scott Evans, 25, 2213 Todd Road, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
  • Kyle Dean Pruyn Jr., 31, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • William Leonard Henson Jr., 50, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 707, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.