Odessey Odeiyona Jewel Moore, 22, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Free on $1,000 bond.
Pamela May Ann Hall, 17, 2538 Brockman St., for disorderly conduct. Free, no bond listed.
Agustin Arellano Jr., 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
Nikolas Cade Rawhouser, 32, 2205 Northview Drive, for distributing opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $10,000 bond.
Martha Anne Funk, 42, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 1, for driving while license canceled and habitual violation of driving with canceled license. Free on $1,000 bond.
Brian Lee Havens, 43, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
Kendall Kabarr Young, 27, Topeka, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
Wylee James Schmit, 32, Clayton, Wisc., for criminal restraint, failure to appear and battery. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Shawn Ian McPherson, 52, Delta, Colo., for theft of property or services. Free, no bond listed.
Morgan Scott Evans, 25, 2213 Todd Road, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
Kyle Dean Pruyn Jr., 31, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
William Leonard Henson Jr., 50, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 707, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Tucker Gibbs, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at CiCo Park Fairgrounds, 1800 Avery Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Theron Shoenrock, 21, of Junction City had been traveling south on Garden Way and crossed over the center of the road and hit a parked 2010 Ford Escape. Shoenrock was transported to Via Christi and later to a Topeka hospital for treatment of internal injuries and possible broken bones.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man reported a 63-year-old man threatened them with a metal pole.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Anderson Aveneu. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by Jose Castro-Rivera, 25, of Manhattan had been traveling west when he attempted to maneuver the car to miss a deer that entered the road causing the car to leave the road, partially overturn and come to a stop in a field right-side-up. Castro-Rivera and a passenger, Axel Chaves, 22, of Manhattan were both transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.