ARRESTS

  • Thomas Richard Neff, 45, 1704 Fair Lane No. 18, for burglary. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
  • Micah Edward Linville, 26, 531 Thurston St., for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed
  • Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 24, 820 Colorado St. No. 3, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
  • Xavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, homeless, for two counts of violation of a protection order. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Christopher Thomas Hahn, 45, Topeka, for criminal threat. No bond posted.