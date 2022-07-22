Thomas Richard Neff, 45, 1704 Fair Lane No. 18, for burglary. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Micah Edward Linville, 26, 531 Thurston St., for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed
Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 24, 820 Colorado St. No. 3, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Xavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, homeless, for two counts of violation of a protection order. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Christopher Thomas Hahn, 45, Topeka, for criminal threat. No bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery at 8 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. Two 19-year-old men reported a 32-year-old man known to them committed aggravated sexual battery. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported a 30-year-old man stole his white 1980 Honda Express moped. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $800.
Police on Thursday arrested Alexis Marie Geisler, 25, 617 Highland Ridge Drive No. 6203, for vehicular homicide on a Sumner County warrant. She also was arrested for no vehicle liability insurance and operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tags. Released on $10,000 bond.