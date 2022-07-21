Michael Duane Westgate, 42, 431 South 5th St., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $6,500 bond.
William Joseph Correia, 39, 1000 Yuma St. No.1, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Edward William Schilling, 79, Leonardville, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Wayne Eugene Pinick, 6030 Tuttle Terrace, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Daneille Christine Sullivan, 31, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Adrian Reyes, 35, Manhattan, for transporting an open container in the 2900 Block of Anderson Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Brookville West Dr. in Manhattan. A 40-year-old woman reported an unknown person slashed two of her tires. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Jessie Ivey, 21, of Scott City was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a Sumner County warrant for rape and indecent liberties with a child. Ivey remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $100,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. Waters True Value reported a 40-year-old woman didn't return two Stihl saws that were rented. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:45 p.m., in the 3100 block of Heritage Ct. in Manhattan. A 29-year-old man reported his grey Kona bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 37-year-old woman reported a 31-year-old man had battered her and forced her to stay in a room for an extended period of time.