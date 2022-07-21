ARRESTS

  • Michael Duane Westgate, 42, 431 South 5th St., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $6,500 bond.
  • William Joseph Correia, 39, 1000 Yuma St. No.1, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Edward William Schilling, 79, Leonardville, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Wayne Eugene Pinick, 6030 Tuttle Terrace, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Daneille Christine Sullivan, 31, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.

