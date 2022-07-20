Jeannette Osborne, 59, 917 Bertrand St., for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Hernan Arroyo Jr, 24, 4115 Spook Rock No. 305, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Justin Marvin Staley, 39, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined on $25,000 bond.
Jennifer Lee Woody, 41, 1004 Moro St, for burglary. Confined on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Walmart reported an unknown person pried doors open to the business around 4:30 a.m. and attempted to steal cans of Can Air, got into an altercation with an employee, then ran off. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $30. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Dondee Dr. in Manhattan. A 46-year-old woman reported her red 1993 N Equip trailer during December 2021. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. The trailer was later located in Saline County.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. 10th St. and Yuma St. in Manhattan on July 19, 2022, around 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Ashely Gallio, 24, of Junction City entered the intersection and was hit by a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by David McNamara, 79, of Manhattan. Gallio was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.