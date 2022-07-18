Tarone Dion Traylor, 20, Junction City, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Stephanie Noonan Thornburg, 39, 1044 Highland Ridge Drive, for aggravated assault and domestic battery. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Henry Marquez Jones, 36, 1324 Colorado St No. 1, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Mason Clay Moon, 20, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 61, for failure to appear. Released on $700 bond,
Charles Anthony Ware Jr, 23, 2017 Anderson Ave., for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Dennis Albert Robinson, 31, St. Marys, for assault of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Anthony Scott Kee Jr, 22, of Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Elizabeth Ashley Parker, 36, 1348 Flint Hills Place, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, failure to appear, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Christopher Lee Stevens, 54, 2607 Brooks, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Shyne Nicholas Crawley, 17, 730 Allen Road No. 76, for criminal use of weapons and possession of marijuana. Released, no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Gina Favero, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 Manhattan Ave.
Maggie Epp, 20, of Hutchinson, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery at 5:15 p.m. Friday in Manhattan.
A 39-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man when it was reported the woman pulled a knife on the man and punched him in the chest, and the man battered the woman. Stephanie Thornburg, 39, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated assault and domestic battery.
Thornburg remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.