ARRESTS
- Kyler Blake Thompson, 24, 1115 Thurston St. A, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Mekel Anthony McAlpine, 35, Mobile, Alabama, for criminal possession of weapon by felon. Free on $3,000 bond.
- Amber Gayle Channel, 28, Junction City, for possession of marijuana, possession of opiate and possession of drug paraphernalia. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Amanda Michelle Cathcart, 36, Leonardville, for driving while suspended. Free on $500 bond.
- China Nicole Sumpter, 25, Lafayette, North Carolina, for domestic battery, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Free on $3,000 bond.
- Michael Craig Luftman, 37, 1005 Thurston St. No. 103, for DUI and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $2,500 bond.
- Andrew Coleman Jones, 42, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 308, for failure to appear. Confined on no bond.
- Micah Daniel Pilgrim, 28, 1719 Colorado St. B, for unlawful abuse of toxic vapors. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 864 Church Ave. B, for probation violation. Confined on no bond.
- Rachel Rebecca Hardin, 47, 804 Fremont St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Bradley Daniel Kucera, 38, Blue Springs, Missouri, for DUI. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Bailey Marie Collier, 19, Manhattan, for possession of opiate and failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Keyante White, 24, for possession of marijuana at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Avenue and Claflin Road in Manhattan
- James Natoli, 24, for possession of an open container in public at 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 11th Street in Manhattan
INCIDENTS
- A 57-year-old man reported someone entered the garage of his rental property and stole a GE stackable washer and dryer set, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Cassell Road in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
- A 21-year-old man reported someone stole his black 1996 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Stone Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
- A 59-year-old man reported a 33-year-old woman stole the keys to his white 2009 Ford Focus then sole the car, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 12:14 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $3,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
- A 63-year-old man reported someone stole his black 2015 GMC Sierra that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 6:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of W. 56th Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $38,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
- A 21-year-old man reported someone stole his blue 2019 Tao Tao Blade 50 moped, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 9:28 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N. 14th Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.