ARRESTS
- Mahbooba Babrakzai, 37, 903 Thurston, for four counts of aggravated arson. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Jeremy James Buckley, 21, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $500 bond.
- Tiffany Sharmane Mathis, 23, Junction City, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
- Tanya Marie Sutton, 26, for probation violation. Released on $250 bond.
- Bryce Dwayne Quinn, 23, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Christian Nathaniel Leis, 22, 748 Elling Drive, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Ryan Charles Kelly, 30, possession of opiate narcotic or certain stimulant, domestic battery, uses/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, traffic contraband in correction/care facility. Confined on $7,000 bond.
- Makia Sheikaniy Harris, 33, 715 Yuma St, for possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.
- Ciara Cherelle Wooten, 715 Yuma St, for possession of opiate opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, failure to appear, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Grant Michael Molinar, 35, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Fairview Church Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Michael Walls, 22, of Manhattan was traveling north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when it slid into oncoming traffic, spun back into the northbound lane and rolled off the shoulder, ejecting Walls. Walls was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken arm.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery (all domestic-related) at 8:00 p.m. Saturday in the 70 block of John Pride Lane in Manhattan. Officers listed 20- and 27-year-old men, and a 37-year-old woman when it was reported the 20-year-old man cut the 27-year-old man on the hand with a knife while the woman threatened the 27-year-old man with a piece of glass after the 27-year-old man had entered a house and battered them. The incident remains under investigation.
- Officers filed a report for arson, aggravated arson, and aggravated endangering a child at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan. Officers listed a less than one-year-old (boy) child, a 24-year-old woman, two 26-year-old men, a 38-year-old man, and a 33-year-old mam (owner) when it was reported a 37-year-old woman set her duplex on fire. Mahbooba Babrakzai, 37, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for four counts of aggravated arson. Babrakzai remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $50,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported her apartment was broken into and her Playstation 4 with a controller, a Nintendo Switch game, and cash was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan after it was reported multiple gunshots were fired into a house. No injuries were reported.
The incident is believed to be isolated and remains under investigation. There is no perceived threat to the public.