Cherie Lee Becker, 44, 2110 Prairie Field, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Jacob Wayne True, 32, Enterprise, for failure to appear. Released on $378 bond.
Molly Elizabeth Meeks, 33, 3137 Lundin Drive No. 4, for theft of property or services. Released on $1,500 bond.
Radsa Esoni Herbert, 30, for failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 26, Wamego, for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Shaine Michael Chunn, 35, 1324 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined $750 bond.
Aaron Gantt, 26, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Ciera Marie Jernigan, 21, homeless, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
Ryan Eric Powell, 37, 3032 Kimball Ave., for probation violation. Confined on $50,000 bond.
Kristina Marie Gilmore, 29, 518 Delaware Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $696 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy, and abuse of a child at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A now 36-year-old woman reported a now 53-year-old man known to her committed these acts. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Pecan Cir. in Manhattan. Schwan's reported a 32-year-old man cut off and stole copper tubing and damaged an air condenser unit. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.