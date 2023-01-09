Jordan Guy Prather, 24, Junction City, for murder in 1st degree. Held on $500,000 bond.
Nathan Daniel Bowlin Phifer III, 28, 601 Harland Drive, for domestic battery and criminal trespass. Released on $4,000 bond.
Miranda Nicole Andrade, 24, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
Damien Karl Boyd, 37, Topeka, for two counts of theft. Released, no bond posted.
Hector Manuel Sanches Caceres, 42, 915 N. Eighth St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Francisco Mark Yager, 21, 512 Valley Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Cedric Jonas Wilson, 41, homeless, for battery on law enforcement officer. Held on $7,500 bond.
Steven Dean Gilbert, 45, 3021 Irene Circle, for aggravated domestic battery. Released on $7,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Terin Jordan, 18, Manhattan, for minor in possession of tobacco/cigarettes while at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
John Hager, 18, Manhattan, for consumption or sale of liquor and tobacco/cigarettes by a minor, while at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
Elias Goss, 18, Manhattan, for minor in possession of tobacco/cigarettes while at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun, cash, and other miscellaneous items were stolen from his unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police arrested Kendrick Lavell Collins Jr., 23, of Manhattan, at 1:30 p.m. Friday for four counts of aggravated violation of offender registration and two counts of violation of offender registration for failing to properly update employment and other required information as a registered sex offender. Collins remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $100,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Randolph Middle School in Randolph. Blue Valley School District and Thermal Comfort Air reported a known man stole a check the school had written Thermal Comfort Air and cashed it. The estimated total loss is approximately $45,300.