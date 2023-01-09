ARRESTS

  • Jordan Guy Prather, 24, Junction City, for murder in 1st degree. Held on $500,000 bond.
  • Nathan Daniel Bowlin Phifer III, 28, 601 Harland Drive, for domestic battery and criminal trespass. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Miranda Nicole Andrade, 24, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
  • Damien Karl Boyd, 37, Topeka, for two counts of theft. Released, no bond posted.
  • Hector Manuel Sanches Caceres, 42, 915 N. Eighth St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Francisco Mark Yager, 21, 512 Valley Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Cedric Jonas Wilson, 41, homeless, for battery on law enforcement officer. Held on $7,500 bond.
  • Steven Dean Gilbert, 45, 3021 Irene Circle, for aggravated domestic battery. Released on $7,000 bond.