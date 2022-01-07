ARRESTS
• Jonathan Bradley Katt, 35, 4505 Freeman Road, for five counts of theft. Held on $15,000 bond.
• Jonathan Bradley Katt, 35, 4505 Freeman Road, for failure to appear. Held on $80 bond.
• Heather Brittney Sichler, 28, homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
• Michael Earl Dunlap, 45, Sacramento, California, for theft, attempted making a false statement and identity theft. Released on $25,000 bond.
• Annabelle Brynn Fondren, 17, 1509 Jarvis Drive, for possession of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Released with no bond listed.
• Shelbie Louise Durham, 25, 1111 Vattier St. No. 17, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Bonnie Jean Samuelson, 42, Alta Vista, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
• William Joseph Correia, 38, 619 Thurston St., for probation violation. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Wehner Rodriguez, 22, Storm Lake, Iowa, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Sidney Renee Koch, 18, 1620 McCain Lane No. 11, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Shaine Michael Chunn, 34, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $2,500 bond.
• Lyle Reginal Henderson, 40, Salina, for probation violation. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Antonio Michael Sutton, 35, 423 S. Juliette Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $3,500 bond.
• Justin Ryan Kendrick, 25, 723 Allison Ave. No. 8, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Cody Whitmore, 19, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while at Quivera Drive and College Heights Road.
• Taylor Cruz, 19, Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 710 N. Manhattan Ave., 7even 8ight 5ive.
• Megan Keenan, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Bar and Grill.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 54-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported her car sustained damage from bullets including flat tires. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N. Fifth Street in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. It was determined the victim accidentally shot his gun while cleaning it in his home. He was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his hand injury.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 15th Street in Ogden. Officers listed a 62-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 49-year-old female suspect stole her white 2004 Kia Sorrento. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,500. The car was later returned to the victim by the suspect, and the victim no longer wished to pursue charges.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Heritage Court in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his chrome Redline 340 BMX bicycle from the bed of his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.