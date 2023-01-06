Macaiah Levy Anderson, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. I234, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
Tyrell Demond Harper, 25, 412 S. 10th St., for aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Free on $10,000 bond.
Joseph Everet Varvel, 25, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 6, for aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Confined on $250,000 bond.
Zane Austin Thomas, 27, Junction City, for aggravted assualt, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Confined on $250,000 bond.
Corondus Sanchez Sims, 23, 1410 Hartman Place No. C13, for failure to appear. Free on $100 bond.
Justin Allen Butler, 27, Wichita, for theft by deception, making false information and two counts of theft of property or services. Confined on $2,500 bond.
Walter Martin Trusdale Jr., 64, Haysville, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 80 block of John Pride Ln. in Manhattan. A 34-year-old woman reported a 37-year-old man broke into her home and stole a 65" Onn television and a soundbar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported a known man swung a butcher knife at him several times, cutting him on the finger once.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported an unknown person broke in the front door of his house. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.