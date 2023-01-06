ARRESTS

  • Macaiah Levy Anderson, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. I234, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
  • Tyrell Demond Harper, 25, 412 S. 10th St., for aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Free on $10,000 bond.
  • Joseph Everet Varvel, 25, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 6, for aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Confined on $250,000 bond.
  • Zane Austin Thomas, 27, Junction City, for aggravted assualt, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Confined on $250,000 bond.
  • Corondus Sanchez Sims, 23, 1410 Hartman Place No. C13, for failure to appear. Free on $100 bond.
  • Justin Allen Butler, 27, Wichita, for theft by deception, making false information and two counts of theft of property or services. Confined on $2,500 bond.
  • Walter Martin Trusdale Jr., 64, Haysville, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.