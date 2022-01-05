ARRESTS

  • Madison Nicole Mohar, 21, 2610 Blueline Circle, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sheikhanha Elon Muhammad, 23, Ogden, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Zachary Cordell Langston, Topeka, 30, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Juan Lavon Turner, Junction City, 43, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Stephanie Diane Anton, Topeka, for failure to appear, aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Vaughn Dr. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his unlocked white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with a set of Slazenger golf clubs inside. The estimated total loss is $6,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Woodduck Way in Manhattan. A 30-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole a PlayStation 5 from a box that was delivered to her home. The estimated total loss is $500.
  • Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Condray Road. A 57-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a box truck and stole boat paddles, a smelter pot, a desk lamp, a copper welder leads set, a hose, and a door cart. The estimated total loss is $835.