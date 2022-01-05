Madison Nicole Mohar, 21, 2610 Blueline Circle, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Sheikhanha Elon Muhammad, 23, Ogden, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Zachary Cordell Langston, Topeka, 30, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Juan Lavon Turner, Junction City, 43, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
Stephanie Diane Anton, Topeka, for failure to appear, aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Vaughn Dr. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his unlocked white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with a set of Slazenger golf clubs inside. The estimated total loss is $6,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Woodduck Way in Manhattan. A 30-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole a PlayStation 5 from a box that was delivered to her home. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Condray Road. A 57-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a box truck and stole boat paddles, a smelter pot, a desk lamp, a copper welder leads set, a hose, and a door cart. The estimated total loss is $835. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.