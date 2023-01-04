ARRESTS

  • Brian James Droge, 41, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Macaiah Levy Anderson, 21, 75 John Pride Lane, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $6,750 bond.
  • Destiny Jade Parnell, 25, Milford, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $3,045 bond.
  • Cooper Reid Brown, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. F323, for aggravated robbery, battery, aggravated burglary, and aggravated kidnapping.