Brian James Droge, 41, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Macaiah Levy Anderson, 21, 75 John Pride Lane, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $6,750 bond.
Destiny Jade Parnell, 25, Milford, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $3,045 bond.
Cooper Reid Brown, 21, 2215 College Ave. No. F323, for aggravated robbery, battery, aggravated burglary, and aggravated kidnapping.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Isaiah Stevenson, 22, Manhattan, for transporting open container while in the 1700 block of Kimball Avenue.
INCIDENT
Officers arrested Jason Meyer Smith, 47, of Salina at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court. The first warrant stems from Smith failing to appear in court on Aug. 5 for an original charge of possession with intent to distribute after meth was found in a car he was in during a traffic stop on June 27, 2022, near the intersection of S. 11th St. and El Paso Ln. in Manhattan. The second warrant is for failing to appear in court on Sept. 6 for original charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute LSD, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after drugs were found in his truck that had crashed in the 11000 block of Madison Rd. east of Riley on Nov. 20. Smith remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $80,000.