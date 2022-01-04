Police report for Jan. 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSAaron James Flower, 39, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.Brandi Tabea Peil, 30, Overland Park, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.NOTICE TO APPEARSavannah Duran, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 7even8ight5ive, 710 N. Manhattan Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Consumption Police Law Alcohol Manhattan Minor Savannah Arrest More from this section Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in 6 States Scientists Spot Clues to Why Omicron Infections Are Milder Ex-NFL player faces rejection twice on 'The Bachelor' premiere Latest News K-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocols 'Dedication' | Konza Student Table volunteers provide meals to students in all weather conditions Police report for Jan. 4, 2022 Fehr: Employees, but not public, have to wear masks inside city-operated buildings USD 383 reinstates districtwide mask requirement Geary County hospital to close ICU, citing nursing shortage and 'fiscal' problems Manhattan animal shelter reopens to the public after COVID-related closure It's a boy | Ascension Via Christi welcomes its first baby of 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State guard Markquis Nowell misses Big 12 opener at Oklahoma1 person dies of COVID-19; 148 new cases reportedFormer Wildcat named 24th head coach of Butler Community CollegeAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropHere's how the K-State football team is handling coronavirus testing heading into the Texas Bowl‘We want to win’: Collin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorElise Ann BallardLOOKING AHEAD | New KSU president, declining enrollment, USD 383 construction and moreUSD 383 to consider return to district-wide mask requirement during special meeting MondayAllan Cyriacks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Assistant Fort Riley Bulletin