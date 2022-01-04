ARRESTS

  • Aaron James Flower, 39, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Brandi Tabea Peil, 30, Overland Park, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.

NOTICE TO APPEAR

  • Savannah Duran, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 7even8ight5ive, 710 N. Manhattan Ave.

Tags