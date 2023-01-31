Nevaeh Rae Phillips, 16, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 442, for possession of marijuana. Released, no bond listed.
Arron James Flower, 40, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
Alapeti Manuel War Jr., 19, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for battery on law enforcement officer, attempted battery on law enforcement officer and assault. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Octavious Andrew Brown, 24, 43 Waterway Place, for criminal deprivation of property and theft of property/services. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Jamario Tyler Holz, 19, St. Marys, for burglary, theft of property/services and criminal damage to property. Released, no bond listed.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Makenna Kacsir, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
Hannah Newfield, 23, Manhattan, for sale of alcohol to minor at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
Summer Stebbins Oates, 21, Junction City, for furnishing alcohol to a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of McCall Road in Manhattan. A 50-year-old man reported his storage unit was broken into and his laptop, laptop bag, keyboard, mouse, kerosene heater, stroller, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro had rear-ended a 2012 Nissan Maxima driven by Kenia Granodos, 23, of Manhattan. Radar was issued a citation for following too closely. Granodos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of chest pain.