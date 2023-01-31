ARRESTS

  • Nevaeh Rae Phillips, 16, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 442, for possession of marijuana. Released, no bond listed.
  • Arron James Flower, 40, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Alapeti Manuel War Jr., 19, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for battery on law enforcement officer, attempted battery on law enforcement officer and assault. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Octavious Andrew Brown, 24, 43 Waterway Place, for criminal deprivation of property and theft of property/services. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Jamario Tyler Holz, 19, St. Marys, for burglary, theft of property/services and criminal damage to property. Released, no bond listed.