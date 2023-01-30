ARRESTS
Jose
- Dejesus Vasquez Victoria, 38, 1428 Beechwood Terrace No. 3, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Jordan Jiro Kinsman, 20, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Jason John Hogaboom, 45, 1828 Denholm Drive, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Cameron Francis Fisher, 31, 1723 Colorado St., for two counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Confined on $20,000 bond.
- Alicia Maria Whitt, 36, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Veronica R. Slattery, 19, 1010 Bluemont Ave. No. 11, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Peyton Tyler Fore, 18, 1015 Denison Ave., for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond listed.
- Temirlan Bozo Vukelic, 23, 9467 Mount Zion Road, for possession of opiate and failure to appear. Released on $1,045 bond.
- Jeremy Scott Potter, 37, Omaha, Nebraska, for failure to appear. Released on $150 bond.
- Justin David Lee Warnow, 29, 1430 Watson Place No. H8, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Andrew Liam Meyer, 27, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Philtasha Trayveon Powell, 26, Topeka, for theft of property/services. Confined on $25,000 bond.
- Robert Joseph Robles, 47, Ogde
- n, for failure to appear. Confined on $169 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Kagan Le
- iker, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 700 Elling Drive.
- Anna Giefer, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
- Shawn McGarvey, 19, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1200
- block of Moro Street.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggrav
- ated assault at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Griffith Drive in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported a 37-year-old man threatened him with a knife during an argument between the two.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fort Riley Boulevard and South Seth Child Road in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Williams, 24, of Manhattan had been driving west on Fort Riley Boulevard when it hit a guardrail, overcorrected and struck the opposite guardrail. Williams was transported to Irwin Army Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported an unknown man raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said it wouldn’t release further information.
- Officers filed a report for rape and aggravated sexual battery at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Two women — ages 20 and 21 — reported a 32-year-old man known to them committed rape and aggravated sexual battery. Because of the nature of this crime, police said it wouldn’t release furt
her information.