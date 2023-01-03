ARRESTS

  • Zane Austin Thomas, 27, Junction City, for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and possession of marijuana. Held on $500,000 bond.
  • Joseph Everet Varvel, 25, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 6, for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Held on $500,000.
  • Dewuan Levell Shorter, 27, 601 Colorado St., for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.