Zane Austin Thomas, 27, Junction City, for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and possession of marijuana. Held on $500,000 bond.
Joseph Everet Varvel, 25, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 6, for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Held on $500,000.
Dewuan Levell Shorter, 27, 601 Colorado St., for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Jace Irwin, 21, Salina, for possession of an open container in public while at N. 12th St. and Moro St.
Jordan Blochlinger, 20, Manhattan, for possession of an open container and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in public while at N. 12th St and Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 4:15 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. An 18-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man known to him as the person who choked and hit him.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person threw a rock at his truck smashing the front windshield. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported a 49-year-old man stole his green and black specialized mountain bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.