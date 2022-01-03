ARRESTS
- Joshua Franklin Martin, 50, Riley, for aggravated indecent liberties with child. Confined on $75,000 bond.
- Jermaine Leslie Miller, 44, 1124 Fremont St, for stalking, violation of protection order and aggravated violate offender registration act. Confined on $25,000 bond.
- Joseph Edward Lara II, 24, 1117 Vattier St, for failure to appear. Confined on $193 bond.
- Andrew Shay Franklin, 20, 1411 Collins Lane, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $244.90 bond.
- Mitchell Alan Black, 24, 711 Allison Ave, for failure to appear. Released on $108 bond.
- Michael James Gehmlich, 47, Chicago, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Noah Christian Smith, 23, Tempe, Arizona, for identity theft, criminal use of financial card, theft of property or services, forgery and theft by deception. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Markell Dashawn Jackson, 23, 504 South Manhattan Avnue, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Austin Lee Dowling, 28, 2528 Buttonwood Drive, for two counts of Distribute opiate/opium/narcotic/stimulant/heroin, two counts of use communication facility, probation violation, failure to appear, distribute of controlled substance. Confined on $116,600 bond.
- Kyra Monet Crawford, 30, 3511 Hudson Circle, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
- Leon Floyd Clark, 38, Chapman, for failure to appear. Released on $250 bond.
- Samantha Jo Archer, 32, 431 S 5th St, for probation violation. Confined $2,000 bond.
- Errin Nichole Loveless, 39, 708 Tuttle St, for probation violation. Released on $303 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
- Shayla Huffmier, 19, of Manhattan for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Grave Rice, 20, of Fort Riley, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Rhiannon Stromlund, 20, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:37 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan. A 63-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his truck and stole $600 cash, a Milwaukee 1/4” impact driver and a right angle drill chuck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $720. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of E. Chase St. in Leonardville. A 46-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole a gold ring and $100 cash from her house on December 21, 2021. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for fraud at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of Lasita Rd. in Leonardville. A 52-year-old woman reported an unknown person used her financial card six separate times at two separate 7 Eleven gas stations in Oklahoma. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Twelfth St. in Ogden. A 41-year-old woman reported a 26-year-old woman stole her HP touchscreen laptop. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Kathleen Sawtelle, 26, of Ogden was issued a notice to appear citation for intent to permanently deprive of property.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 1:34 a.m. Friday in Manhattan on December 31, 2021, around 1:34 a.m. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown man raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 12:09 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported the incident. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and interference with LEO at 9:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gumbo Hill Rd. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. Officers listed a 36-year-old man when a responding officer reported he drove away from a traffic stop after the officer observed suspected marijuana in his car.
- Officers responded to the report for an injury crash at 9:09 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 199 on Tuttle Creek Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Emily Sturm, 18, of Walter, Oklahoma lost control of the car due to road conditions and slid off the road. Sturm was transported to Via Christi for further evaluation.